Tribune’s Store at Airport Announces Phase 1 Vendors

By Ms. June

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Tribune is included in the Nashville International Airport (BNA) renovated concession space for shops, restaurants, service outlets and common use areas for seating and entertainment. The first of two Tennessee Tribune retail stores will open in the Fall of 2021 with over 1800 square feet located in the Southwest airlines hub between terminals C and D.

Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry, Founder and Publisher/CEO of The Tennessee Tribune says “I am honored to be part of this magnificent transformation that allows passengers to experience Nashville as a great southern multiculturalism destination, showcasing more than 40 African American vendors along with majority vendors. This may be a first for any airport in the United States. ”

After working with Fraport USA, Skyport Hospitality, BNA executives and staff and Chaux Consulting, Mrs. Perry is pleased to announce the completion of Phase One which includes retail vendors and suppliers.

“The upcoming Tennessee Tribune retail location perfectly embodies the rich heritage of our city and our commitment to bring travelers the best our region has to offer,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “Rosetta Miller Perry is a pivotal force in our community, and it is an honor to share her life’s work with generations today, tomorrow and the future.”

With construction underway, suppliers from ready-to-drink beverages, candles, apparel, coffee, tea, souvenirs, sauces, rubs, sports memorabilia, wine and spirits, fine art collectibles, literary works from local authors, snacks, and many other gift shop favorites are included. Over 40 diverse suppliers will participate in the supply chain and retail sales including Winfrey Family Foods, Kandles by Kierra as seen on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kernels Popcorn Nashville, Uncle Nearest Whiskey, The College Crib, Maggie Allen Candy, and Smokin Joe’s and others.

Phase One review has been completed and Phase Two is in the process with the remaining vendors from Phase One and new vendors and authors can continue to submit through 2022 until the second location opens. To submit products or books, contact Chaux Consulting by email at [email protected] Phase One vendors and suppliers will be showcased on Saturday August 21, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at a free, Open to the Public event at 635 W. Nocturne Drive, Nashville, TN 37207. Parking on street. Mask must be worn.