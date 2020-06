As the pandemic worsens and cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, the Trump administration formally called on the U.S. Supreme Court to completely strike down the Affordable Care Act. They do not have an alternate plan as the administration made the case in a legal brief filed late June that was brought by 20 Republican-led states that want to completely invalidate the law. The justices will hear oral arguments as soon as October, which is just weeks before the general election.