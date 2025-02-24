Trump fires top military leaders in unprecedented shakeup

Trump and Hegseth offered little justification for the dramatic firings. But the Pentagon chief said it was part of an effort to put in place “new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars.”

Brown has long been a target of congressional Republicans who accused the Pentagon of prioritizing diversity and inclusion programs over the military’s fundamental tasks.

Defense officials have feared for weeks that Trump would remove Brown based on the perception he is out of step with the president on those programs. When Trump urged the Defense Department to crack down on the George Floyd protests in 2020, for example, Brown spoke publicly about the challenges of rising through the military as a Black man.

Brown appeared to briefly come back into Trump’s good graces, interacting together at the Army-Navy football game ahead of the inauguration. And on his first day at the Pentagon, Hegseth indicated he supported the military leader.

The decision to replace him with Caine is an unusual one. Pulling a former officer from retirement isn’t unprecedented. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld did the same in 2003 so Gen. Peter Schumacher could serve as Army Chief of Staff.

But a retired military officer, who like others was granted anonymity to speak frankly about a fast-moving issue, pointed out that a 3-star general has never been nominated as the chairman of the joint chiefs.

Trump also has claimed Caine donned a ‘MAGA’ hat during their 2018 meeting in Iraq, which is against military regulations.

Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker made no mention of Caine in his Friday night statement congratulating Brown for “his decades of honorable service to our nation.”