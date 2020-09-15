Trump Ignores Science at Dangerous Indoor Rally

(CNN) President Donald Trump offered a glaring new example of his refusal to put medical science before politics with a large indoor rally Sunday night that made a mockery of social distancing, while the pandemic he mismanaged has now claimed more than 194,000 American lives.

The event in Nevada — his second rally in the state in as many days — did not only risk the health of those present, thousands of whom were packed together inside a manufacturing facility in defiance of the state’s ban on local gatherings of 50 people or more. It also has the potential to turn into a super spreader event that could seed Covid-19 outbreaks in the wider community. Trump hadn’t held an indoor rally in nearly three months, since his last one, in Tulsa, Oklahoma , after which the city saw a surge in cases and multiple campaign staffers along with Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus.

Trump later claimed in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he didn’t think he was subject to the 50-person gathering cap — and attacked Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, for making it “impossible” to hold an outdoor rally.

The jarring scenes of the indoor event clashed with footage from the first weekend of NFL games that went ahead in cavernous empty stadiums, reflecting how almost alone the President, who might be expected to set an example, is responsible for the most dangerous breaches of his own government’s coronavirus recommendations.