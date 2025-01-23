Trump pardons two police officers convicted in murder of Black man

The jury had found that Sutton caused Hylton-Brown’s death by driving a police vehicle in “conscious disregard” for an extreme risk of death or serious bodily injury to Hylton-Brown.

It also found that Sutton and Zabavsky conspired to hide from officials the circumstances of the traffic crash leading to Hylton-Brown’s death.

The DC Police Union had sought a pardon for the two officers.

Sutton’s attorney, Kellen Dwyer, said in a statement cited by CNN that while he and his client were “confident that the D.C. Circuit would have reversed this conviction, we are thrilled that President Trump ended this prosecution once and for all.” Zabavsky’s attorney, Christopher Zampogna, also thanked Trump.