Trump Takes Sham ‘Health Assessment’ In Bizarre Fox News Appearance

President Donald Trump said he feels “really good, really strong,” yet declined to clearly state whether he had tested negative for the coronavirus in a remote, televised “health assessment” performed on Fox News by Dr. Marc Siegel, a frequent Fox News contributor.

The president said he’d been “medication-free” for the last eight hours in his appearance on host Tucker Carlson ’s show at 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday night — his first on-screen interview since contracting the coronavirus . He later revised that claim to say he had taken “pretty much nothing” and had taken his “final doses of just about everything” that day.

Asked if he had been tested for the virus on Friday, Trump dodged, saying “I have been retested and I haven’t even found out numbers or anything yet — I’m at either the bottom of the scale or free.”

Siegel, a pro-Trump internist in New York City, remotely interviewed Trump, who was filmed at the White House, and noted it was “not officially a televisit.” The doctor has previously spread misinformation about coronavirus in his appearances on Fox News.