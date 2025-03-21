TSU Alumna Brandy Tate Breaks Barriers as ESPN Director, Brings First Take to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – As one of the few Black female directors at ESPN, Tennessee State University alumna Brandy Tate brings her vision, creativity, and leadership from behind the camera to the forefront.

A key figure in directing what ESPN audiences see on air every day, the 2002 TSU graduate has made her mark in the male-dominated world of sports media.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Tate stands out as a trailblazer. She is one of the few women directing content at ESPN, having led major programs such as NFL Live, Tom Brady: Inside the Arena, the College Football Championship, and First Take, including its HBCU On the Road tour.

Brandy Tate, right, directs alongside Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Tate played a pivotal role in bringing First Take to TSU’s campus for Homecoming 2024, a historic moment that showcased TSU on a national stage. Her dedication continues to amplify the visibility and impact of HBCUs.

“We’re creating something unprecedented,” Tate said, referring to the opportunity to bring First Take to TSU—an event that drew hundreds of TSU supporters on campus and nearly 350,000 viewers on ESPN.

“That’s the impact I want to have. I want to keep HBCUs alive and vibrant,” she said.

Tate, a mother of one, said that the collaboration between First Take and TSU was a significant milestone in her career. It was not only an opportunity to bring the show to campus but also to hire students as part of the production crew for the day, providing them with hands-on experience and exposure on national television.

Brandy Tate, left, with former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark at the Emmys Awards.

She credited her time at TSU, where she majored in radio and TV production, with instilling in her the qualities of adaptability and perseverance.

“With these opportunities, we can hire women and provide them with a meaningful place in this industry. That’s why I love what I do,” she said. “TSU has taught me so much, and my time at the university was truly invaluable.”

Prior to becoming a director at ESPN, Tate was a radio director in Louisiana. She later became an associate director for ESPN, working her way up over seven years to earn her current position.

Her impact in sports broadcasting is further recognized with a feature in Essence Magazine’s The Women’s Playbook, solidifying her role as a leader in the field. Tate also served as Co-Leader of P.U.L.S.E., an ESPN Employee Resource Group dedicated to the development and support of African American employees within the company.

“Women are built differently. We’re essential in every space because we bring a unique perspective,” Tate said. “I may be one of the first, but I won’t be the last. We must be intentional about hiring more women.”

For Tate, the best part about Women’s History Month is celebrating the contributions and sense of community among women. “I know sports are often seen as a ‘male-driven league,’ but women are essential. We bring a unique and valuable perspective to everything we do,” she said.

Tate’s journey represents progress for women in sports media, an industry where Black women remain underrepresented in leadership roles. But for her, breaking barriers is just the beginning.

“You’re going to hear a lot of no’s, but don’t ever stop,” she said.

From TSU to ESPN, Tate continues to open those doors, not just for herself, but for the next generation of women in sports media.

Click here to see how Tate prepared First Take and secured TSU’s place on the show’s HBCU tour.