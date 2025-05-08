TSU Honors New Generation of Leaders at Spring Commencement Celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (TSU News Service)– In a celebration steeped in legacy and hope, Tennessee State University held its spring commencement ceremonies on May 2 and 3, honoring more than 800 graduate and undergraduate students at the Gentry Center Complex on the main campus.

The ceremonies commenced Friday evening for graduate students with a heartfelt address from Interim President Dwayne Tucker, a proud TSU alumnus from the Class of 1980. In his keynote speech, Tucker urged the students to embrace their roles as future leaders.

“You are the next generation of creators, builders, doctors, and scholars,” Tucker said. “Today represents your transition into leadership. Time is evidence of your commitment—use it wisely.” He reinforced the university’s motto, “Think, Work, Serve,” challenging graduates to give back to their communities as they step into their professional endeavors.

The undergraduate ceremony followed on Saturday morning, where student leaders Chrishonda O’Quinn and Tyler Vazquez delivered speeches that resonated deeply with their peers. O’Quinn, the president of the Student Government Association and a graduate in business administration with a focus on marketing, inspired her classmates with words of empowerment. “We are not just students—we are innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders. Today, we step into a world that needs our voices and visions,” she declared. “Every late-night studying and every challenge we faced has prepared us for this moment.”

Tyler Vazquez, who received his degree in molecular biology and is set to continue his studies in medical school, echoed O’Quinn’s sentiments. “Today is more than just a ceremony; it’s a testimony of our perseverance,” said Vazquez, the student trustee on the TSU Board of Trustees. “We made it through uncertainty and doubt, and now we are ready to lift others as we climb.” Vazquez’s message highlighted the shared experiences that bind the graduates together as they forge ahead, ready to make their mark on the world.

Adding to the inspiring atmosphere, Kaya Johnson, an agricultural science graduate and aspiring veterinarian, reflected on her journey at TSU. “My experience at TSU was incredible. I learned so much and built so many memories. It was tough at times, but every moment was worth it. The quality of education I received here has prepared me for my next steps, and I’m eager to return for graduate school to further my journey in veterinary medicine,” she said.

Among the poignant moments of the ceremony, TSU posthumously conferred the degree of Darik Cody to his family. Cody, an architectural engineering major from Jackson, Mississippi, was remembered fondly by his mother, Verneshia, and her brother, Antwan, as a beacon of perseverance who tragically passed before the completion of his studies.

Additionally, 100-year-old Ellie Jewell Davis, now Dr. Ellie J. Dahmer, who was not present, was honored with a reissued Home Economics degree she received in 1947 at the then Tennessee A&I College. She lost her original diploma in a house fire set by the Ku Klux Klan.

As the ceremonies wrapped up, graduates left the stage with not only their diplomas in hand but also a renewed dedication to shaping the future through thought, work, and service.