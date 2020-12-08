TSU Awarded $100K

CHATTANOOGA, TN — Chattanooga Gas, Southern Company Gas, and its parent, Southern Company, are donating $100,000 to Tennessee State University to support remote learning initiatives.

The gift is part of the Southern Company Foundation’s and its subsidiaries’ $50 million Historically Black College and Universities Initiative, a multiyear funding strategy announced in January that provides HBCU students with scholarships, internships, leadership development, and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness.

“We are excited to partner with these leading institutions as we invest in the next generation of technology leaders,” said Kim Greene, chairman, president, and CEO of Southern Company Gas. “Our goal is to provide resources that will stimulate strategic thinking and creativity, enabling the students attending these schools to create a better future. We look forward to seeing the great things these students accomplish.”

The funds awarded to Tennessee State University will be used to support course redesign software and staff to aid in remote teaching and learning; remote education and delivery resources, tools, and materials; and remote streaming equipment, including hotspots, cameras, and microphones. This investment will benefit 6,000 undergraduate students.

“We are very grateful to Chattanooga Gas and the Southern Company Foundation for their investment in Tennessee State

University’s students. It creates a meaningful partnership and a collaboration grounded in shared values for years to come,” said Dr. Michael Harris, TSU’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This generous grant will enhance our technology capabilities in assuring student success during these challenging times of remote learning. It will also impact TSU’s continued commitment to being a leader in online learning innovation, as part of its commitment to academic excellence.”

Chattanooga Gas, Southern Company Gas, Southern Company, and their entire family of companies are honored to be part of a growing group of corporate and philanthropic partners who have increased support for HBCUs in the wake of the pandemic and mounting calls for racial justice. The businesses believe deeply in the importance of HBCUs to higher education and in their impact on economic development, innovation, and American life.

“Our hope is this funding will strengthen students’ academic experience when engaging on the university’s digital platforms, draw further recognition to schools like Tennessee State University and deepen partnerships between business and civic leaders and these vital institutions,” said Pedro Cherry, president, and CEO of Chattanooga Gas. “HBCUs are at the forefront of innovation and academic excellence in the United States, and we hope our company’s investment will only accelerate this important work.”

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is the only historically Black public university in Tennessee. Located in Nashville, TSU is a comprehensive, urban, coeducational, land-grant university offering 44 bachelor’s degree programs, 24 master’s degree programs and seven doctoral degree programs. TSU has earned a top 20 ranking for HBCUs according to U.S. News and World Report, and it has been rated as one of the top universities in the country by Washington Monthly for social mobility, research, and community service.

Chattanooga Gas, Southern Company Gas, and Southern Company are committed to the success of HBCUs and fostering greater diversity and inclusion across the communities they serve. For more information, please visit chattanoogagas.com.