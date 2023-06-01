By Alexis Clark

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University’s Music Business Accelerator Program may have come to an end, but the knowledge and access students gained will last a lifetime. Called the next generation of music creatives, TSU students received plaques from The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and insight from a top music industry panel to close out the Maymester course.

TSU students got an opportunity to discussing marketing, record label deals, artists and more with music industry insiders. Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, the co-founder and chair of the Black Music Action Coalition said the accelerated music program has led to employment and paid internships and will continue to do so going forward.

“We are really creating a pipeline for success in a tangible way,” Stiggers said. “Our goal is to create access and create an opportunity for talent to be nurtured here (Nashville), stay and grow a career here.”

TSU alumnus Brian Sexton, the Community Outreach Chair for Nashville Music Equality, said creating a pipeline for young Black music creative starts with education, access and resources.

“We are heavily investing in our young creatives, and they are getting the support that they need at every level,” Sexton said.

“Our model in Nashville is the only model that put students in a very high networking experience, high level knowledge-based environment and the access that takes literally a career to get to, these students have that access within one month.”

The closing reception for the music business class took place at the National Museum of African American Music.