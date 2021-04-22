TSU Students Participate in Model United Nations Conference, Say Forum Gave Insights on Future Careers

By Emmanuel Freeman

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Two Tennessee State University political science students with interests in law say a recent Model United Nations conference they attended gave them better insights for their future career goals.

Kimora Reeves and Maya Weaver, both sophomores from Knoxville, Tennessee, participated in the Southern Regional Model UN conference March 26-28. They represented the nation of Jamaica.

Model UN is a simulation where students represent countries at the United Nations and attempt to solve global issues dealing with security, education, healthcare, and many other issues, said Dr. John Miglietta, a TSU professor of political science and student advisor. The conference builds research and public speaking skills, as well as negotiating skills.

Reaves, who wants to become a civil rights attorney, attended the conference for the second time. She said she learned things that could be helpful in her future career goal.

“I really appreciate these conferences because they help prepare me for engagements like the career I want to pursue,” said Reaves, who served on the commission on narcotic drugs, which dealt with issues on illegal narcotics, drug addiction and the impact on young people.

“It is paramount to have confidence, great public speaking, and efficient writing in this field and the Model UN has given me the opportunity to put these skills to action.”

For Weaver, who wants a career in international relations and law, she said preparing for this conference took a little more time because she wanted

to make sure “I had educational and concrete ideas” that others could agree on. She served on the General Assembly Fourth Committee, which dealt with expanding access to relief programs for Palestine refugees in the Near East, and retraining peacekeepers to better adapt to their expanded mandates.

“Both topics sparked strenuous, insightful, and difficult conversations and debates,” said Weaver. “The discussions were on what should be done and how it would be beneficial in the long run. So, Model UN is the best platform for me to begin learning and building the necessary skills to accomplish my career goals.”

Reaves and Weaver credit their team advisor for getting them well prepared to participate at the highest level in the conference.

“We appreciate Dr. Miglietta especially for taking his time to ensure that we, as delegates, were prepared and overall understood the process,” said Reaves.

TSU has participated in the Model UN for nearly 20 years, but this was the first time it was held virtually because of the pandemic.