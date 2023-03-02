By Kelli Sharpe

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service)— Tennessee State University is heading to the Honda Campus All Star Challenge National Championship Tournament. TSU earned the bid after its second place finish at the qualifying round held at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

The team placed second in the tournament defeating Florida A&M, Spelman, and Voorhees College. The team defeated Morehouse College in the playoffs and lost a very tough game to Tuskegee University.

HCASC is a national quiz competition sponsored by American Honda for HBCUs. For more information see www.hcasc.com

The members of the team are:

Captain Cameron Malone, Junior, Oak Ridge TN, Electrical Engineering.

Tyler Vazquez, Sophomore, Winston-Salem, NC, Biology

Morgan Gill, Sophomore, Conyers, GA, Urban Studies

Kelley Zumwalt, Junior, Loveland, CO, History/Political Science/English.

TSU also had a second team to compete.

Darius Coleman, Freshmen, Memphis, TN, Film and Television Production,

Kara Simmons, Sophomore, Chicago IL, Biology

Aniya Johnson, Freshmen, Shreveport, LA, Pre-Med

Jada Womack, Sophomore, Baton Rouge, LA, Accounting

Journey Brinson, Freshman, Memphis, TN, Biology

The Coach of the Team: Dr. John Miglietta, History, Political Science, Geography, and Africana Studies.

Assistant Coach Dr. Learotha Williams, History, Political Science, Geography, and Africana Studies.

The team is looking forward to competing at the National Championship Tournament in Torrance, CA April 15-19.