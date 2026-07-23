TSU to Name Interim Athletic Director as Investigation Continues

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University may soon begin the search for a new athletic director after placing Athletic Director Mikki Allen on administrative leave while an internal investigation continues.

According to the Nashville Post, TSU President Dwayne Tucker said the university plans to announce an interim athletic director as the investigation moves forward.

The investigation follows an open letter sent to Tucker on May 28 by six TSU head coaches expressing no confidence in Allen’s leadership of the athletic department. The Nashville Post reported that the letter raised concerns about inconsistent communication, a lack of operational transparency, uneven allocation of resources among athletic programs and the absence of a clear departmental vision, structure and accountability.

In a statement to the Nashville Post, Tucker said the university took the concerns seriously and launched an internal investigation immediately after receiving the letter.

The coaches reportedly signing the letter were men’s basketball coach Nolan Smith, football coach Reggie Barlow, women’s basketball coach Candice Dupree, softball coach Genee McRath, track and field coach Chandra Cheeseborough and volleyball coach Donika Sutton.

Allen joined Tennessee State in May 2020 after serving 11 years at the University of Tennessee, where his responsibilities included fundraising, student-athlete development, business operations and administration. According to the Nashville Post, Allen hired four of the coaches who later signed the no-confidence letter.

Tucker told the Nashville Post that because the matter involves personnel, the university would not provide additional comment while the investigation remains active.