Washington D.C. (TN Tribune) — The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) has recently been awarded the Women’s Business Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).In the summer of 2021, the SBA announced a grant opportunity for one nonprofit organization to start a new, community-based Women’s Business Center, specifically in Tulsa. The selected host is to provide outcome-oriented business services for women entrepreneurs in the city.“Tulsa represents one of the key historic epicenters of Black business in America, and Black women are the fastest growing demographic of entrepreneurs,” says Ron Busby, Sr., President and CEO of USBC. “Not only is being awarded this opportunity by the SBA an extension of the mission and work of the USBC, but also a modern-day restoration effort to honor Tulsa’s Black business legacy. We thank the SBA for this opportunity, as this now joins us with Tulsa leaders in healing the lingering effects of a horrific past attack on Black business, and ultimately supporting women-owned businesses today for a more prosperous future.”In June, President Biden visited Tulsa to make a critical announcement to support contracting opportunities for small, disadvantaged business owners.“In alignment with the President’s mission to increase contracting and business opportunities for small businesses across the nation, our office is proud to ensure that women entrepreneurs in the very city where this historic announcement was made are empowered to compete, and have access to resources to start, grow and scale,” said Natalie Madeira Cofield, Assistant Administrator, U. S. Small Business Administration. “We are pleased to award this grant and center to the USBC who has a track record of supporting and growing small businesses.”The USBC operates from five-pillars of service: Advocacy, Access to Capital, Contracting, Entrepreneur Training, and Chamber Development.

An official USBC Women’s Business Center opening event will be held in mid-November 2021.

