Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) The U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. Miguel Cardona, will visit Tennessee State University on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, to highlight the institution’s Grow Your Own (GYO) teacher initiative. The Grow Your Own program addresses teacher shortages by creating partnerships between TSU and local school districts and other education agencies to strengthen and grow diverse, qualified, teachers in Tennessee. Dr. Cardona is in Tennessee to highlight his priorities for the Department and to listen to the needs of students, educators, and school communities.

The Grow Your Own teacher pipeline at TSU has created two pathway programs for students to earn their bachelor’s degree and receive a Special Education or ESL endorsement. TSU is the top HBCU, and a leading university of producing educators and school administrators in the nation.

About Tennessee State University

Founded in 1912, Tennessee State University is Nashville’s only public university, and is a premier, historically black university and land-grant institution offering 39 bachelor’s degree programs, 24 master’s degree programs, and eight doctoral degrees. TSU is a comprehensive research-intensive institution with a R-2 Carnegie designation and has a graduate school on its downtown Avon Williams Campus, along with the Otis Floyd Nursery Research Center in McMinnville, Tennessee. With a commitment to excellence, Tennessee State University provides students with a quality education in a nurturing and innovative environment that prepares them as alumni to be global leaders in every facet of society. Visit the University online at tnstate.edu.