Branch Elections Set March 23 in Columbia

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

COLUMBIA, TN — Officers for the branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People here are to be elected on Saturday, March 23.

Ms. Gloria Sweet-Love, president of the Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP, made the announcement on Thursday, March 14, about the branch that’s being reorganized with the help of the state conference.

“Election of officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee for the Columbia Maury County Branch of the NAACP will take place … at the Elks Lodge, 906 Bridge St., Columbia,” Sweet-Love said.

The branch election is being supervised by the Tennessee State Conference NAACP Office instead of branch officers because membership was previously insufficient according to association rules and records at the association’s national office in Baltimore, Md. In recent months, membership has grown enough to permit an election, according to Paco Havard, a former branch president here who was appointed to help reorganize the branch. Havard anticipates state and regional association leaders will help with the election, including Sweet-Love and Jimmie M. Garland Sr., president of the branch in Clarksville and the state conference’s vice president for Middle Tennessee.

Sweet-Love said “The election process will begin promptly at 10 a.m.” that Saturday. “Voting will take place immediately after the nomination process that will start at 10:15 a.m. The voting process will close at 1 p.m.

“For the purpose of voting, individuals must be current member as of 10:05 a.m. on Saturday, March 23,” she said. “For the purpose of serving as a candidate for an elected office, individuals must be members as of March 1.”

Officers, and at-large members of the Branch’s Executive Committee are to be elected, including president and vice president, as well as supporting positions.

Candidates are to be nominated from the floor during the meeting.

More information is available from Sweet-Love at (73O) 660-5580. Offices of the State Conference NAACP are in Jackson, Tenn.