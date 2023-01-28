Nashville, TN – As we reel in the aftermath of the tragic and senseless violence in the death of Tyre Nichols, our hearts and prayers go out to the family and the Memphis community.

“We should not have to be afraid to be Black in America. The justice system is supposed to keep all communities safe and treat all people fairly. What happened to our brother Tyre Nichols is unacceptable and another reminder that this has unfortunately become reality in our country. Our law enforcement holds the power to determine the freedom, life, and death of so many Black Americans. We all need equal justice and freedoms from police violence” said President Clifton Harris.