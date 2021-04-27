United Steelworkers (USW) Commends Choice of Celeste Drake as Made in America Director at OMB

(Pittsburgh) – United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway issued the following statement today in response to the announcement that former AFL-CIO trade and globalization policy specialist Celeste Drake was appointed as the nation’s first Made in America director at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB):

“President Joe Biden has a wide-reaching agenda on economic revitalization that will ensure working families come first now and into the future. To achieve these ambitious goals, he will need officials in key agencies to help make this vision a reality.

“Celeste Drake is a great pick for this critical job shaping and implementing federal procurement at the OMB. As a long-time advocate for domestic production and union workers, no one understands better how important it is to keep working people at the center of our economic policies and practices.

“As President Biden seeks to rebuild our infrastructure, prioritize domestic procurement and accelerate investments to create a strong economy and workforce, Celeste will be a crucial addition to his team.”