Memphis, Tenn. – For the second year in a row, the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing has the highest-ranked Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program in Tennessee on U.S. News & World Report’s list of undergraduate nursing programs in its Best Colleges listing.

Nationally, the college ranked No. 39 out of 681 BSN programs on the Best Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Programs list by U.S. News & World Report, placing it in the top 6% in the country. The only other undergraduate nursing program that ranked in the Top 100 on the list was the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, at No. 51.The University of Memphis ranked No. 172 on the list. Other University of Tennessee nursing programs on the list were UT Chattanooga at No. 135 and UT Martin at No. 206. This is the second year that the magazine has ranked BSN programs. The UTHSC College of Nursing’s BSN program moved up on the list this year from its position at No. 43 last year.

“We are so proud to continue to be the highest-ranked BSN program in the state of Tennessee. The increase in our ranking demonstrates the continued commitment of our faculty, staff, and leadership in educating excellent nurses to serve our community,” said UTHSC College of Nursing Dean Wendy Likes, PhD, DNSc, APRN-BC, FAANP.

The college currently has a 12-month, accelerated BSN option for students who have already earned a non-nursing bachelor’s degree, as well as a traditional, two-year option for the BSN for students who have completed prerequisites. Applications are being accepted for both BSN options for Fall 2023. More information is available at uthsc.edu/nursing.

For U.S. News & World Report, the Best Colleges rankings were determined by factors including student excellence, financial resources, outcomes such as graduation and retention, faculty resources such as faculty salaries and class size, and ratings by peer institutions. Only academic data from surveys and reliable third-party sources were used to calculate each ranking factor.

The UTHSC College of Nursing’s Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program also received a high ranking earlier this year on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Graduate Schools. The DNP program was ranked No. 27 among the 158 doctoral nursing programs in the United States on the 2023 edition of the list.

As Tennessee’s only public, statewide, academic health system, the mission of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is to bring the benefits of the health sciences to the achievement and maintenance of human health through education, research, clinical care, and public service, with a focus on the citizens of Tennessee and the region. The main campus in Memphis includes six colleges: Dentistry, Graduate Health Sciences, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy. UTHSC also educates and trains medicine, pharmacy, and/or health professions students, as well as medical residents and fellows, at major sites in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville. For more information, visit www.uthsc.edu. Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/uthsc, on Twitter: twitter.com/uthsc and on Instagram: instagram.com/uthsc.