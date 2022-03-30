Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Nursing has been ranked No. 27 by U.S. News & World Report for its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs on the magazine’s Best Graduate Schools list for 2023. This ranking places the college in the top 7% of all DNP programs nationwide, ranked and unranked. The college is in the top 17% of DNP programs that made the list.

Designed for prospective students looking to further their education beyond college, the Best Graduate Schools rankings evaluate programs in a variety of disciplines, including business, education, medicine, law, and nursing.

The UTHSC College of Nursing is consistently among the top 30 schools listed nationwide for DNP programs. “Each year, we look forward to these rankings, and each year we are so thankful for the hard work of our leadership team, faculty, and staff that ensures the excellent academic quality of our DNP program,” said Dean Wendy Likes, PhD, DNSc, APRN-BC, FAANP.

The ranking of 158 DNP programs was based on 14 indicators including the following: peer assessment, nursing practice participation, DNP degree output productivity, faculty credentials, student-faculty ratio, DNP student selectivity, DNP enrollment, DNP student grade point average, research activity, and total grants.

Oher Tennessee colleges whose DNP programs made the list include the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, which was ranked 7th; the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, which was ranked No. 52; and Belmont University, which was ranked 111th. In the Mid-South, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock was ranked No. 62 on the list of DNP programs.

The UTHSC College of Nursing offers eight DNP concentrations including Nurse-Midwifery, Nurse-Anesthesia, Family Nurse Practitioner, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Acute Care, Pediatric Primary Care, NeoNatal Nurse Practitioner, and Adult-Gerontology Acute Care. There are also three dual DNP program offerings: Adult-Gerontology Acute Care/Family Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Primary Care/Pediatric Acute Care, and Psychiatric Mental Health/Family Nurse Practitioner. The college is currently accepting applications in its rolling admissions process. More information about admissions can be found here.

