Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Marie Chisholm-Burns, PharmD, PhD, MPH, MBA, FCCP, FASHP, FAST, dean of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s College of Pharmacy, has received several prestigious honors recently. She is the recipient of the 2022 American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP) Outstanding Dean Award and the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists (ASHP) Board of Directors Distinguished Leadership Award for 2022.

The APhA-ASP Outstanding Dean Award recognizes college of pharmacy deans who have worked to advance the welfare of student pharmacists through community service, leadership, and professional activities. Dean Chisholm-Burns formally received the award March 19 in San Antonio, Texas.

The ASHP Award recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to advance pharmacy practice. The Distinguished Leadership Award recognizes contributions to excellence in pharmacy practice leadership. Dean Chisholm-Burns will receive the award in Las Vegas, Nevada, in December.

Dean Chisholm-Burns was also recognized by the Tennessee Legislature for her exemplary tenure as the dean of the College of Pharmacy at UTHSC. A Joint Resolution honored and commended her for her dedication to health, education, research, diversity, equity and inclusion, and implementation of innovative learning environments.

Dean Chisholm-Burns has led the UTHSC College of Pharmacy for the past 10 years. Under her leadership, the college has quadrupled funding for research from the National Institutes of Health, ranking 14 of 140 colleges of pharmacy in the U.S., launched new degree programs, opened a campus in Nashville, and ranked as a Top 20 school of pharmacy. She has also led efforts to expand scholarship opportunities for the student body and to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the college, with recent incoming classes being the most diverse in the college’s history.

Dean Chisholm-Burns has accepted the position of executive vice president and provost of Oregon Health & Science University, a role she will begin in July.

In addition to these recent awards, Dean Chisholm-Burns has received other numerous national awards for leadership, teaching, and service, including the Russell R. Miller Award from the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the Clinician of Distinction Award from the American Society of Transplantation, and the Distinguished Teaching Scholar Award from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

As Tennessee’s only public, statewide, academic health system, the mission of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center is to bring the benefits of the health sciences to the achievement and maintenance of human health through education, research, clinical care, and public service, with a focus on the citizens of Tennessee and the region. The main campus in Memphis includes six colleges: Dentistry, Graduate Health Sciences, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy. UTHSC also educates and trains medicine, pharmacy, and/or health professions students, as well as medical residents and fellows, at major sites in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville. For more information, visit www.uthsc.edu. Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/uthsc, on Twitter: twitter.com/uthsc and on Instagram: instagram.com/uthsc.