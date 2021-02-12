Vandals Repeatedly Target Campus Home of the University of the South’s First Black Vice Chancellor

February 11, 2021 Article Submitted Education Comments Off on Vandals Repeatedly Target Campus Home of the University of the South’s First Black Vice Chancellor

Sewanee, TN (TN Tribune)–The on-campus home of Vice Chancellor Reuben Brigety II has been repeatedly vandalized throughout his first year of leading the University of the South.

During a Sunday worship service at All Saints’ Chapel, Brigety detailed the nighttime incidents that happened outside Chen Hall, which is where he resides with his family.

“They have trashed our lawn with beer cans and liquor bottles. They have left threatening messages on pilfered signs near our back door and they have taken measures to ensure that my family and I saw the indecent insults that they left behind,” Brigety said in a video of his Sunday address.

Brigety, the first African American to lead the Episcopal college, was appointed vice chancellor and president of the University of the South about a year ago. He has led the small, Christian liberal arts school known familiarly as Sewanee through the coronavirus pandemic. Brigety is also helping the university continue to reckon with its Confederate past.

