The application deadline for the second cycle of the Scaling Success Grant program, originally planned for early April, will now be Wednesday, May 4, at 11:59 p.m.

The application portal to submit a proposal for the May 4 deadline will open on April 4.

The Scaling Success Grant supports faculty who are ready to scale their work up to increasingly impactful team research, scholarship and creative works, particularly in the form of larger awards from external sponsors. This program requires applicants to have expressed interest from a sponsor. Successful applicants will demonstrate that their proposed work plan and budget will increase their likelihood of a successful proposal to an external sponsor.

Awards made during this cycle will be available before the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2022.

For any questions or concerns about these programs, or to learn more about how RDS can assist faculty with external sponsorships, contact ovprfunding@vanderbilt.edu