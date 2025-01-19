Venita Doggett Named Executive Director of MICAH MEMPHIS

Venita Doggett has been named executive director of MICAH Memphis. Doggett will be transitioning from her role as director of advocacy for the Memphis Education Fund.

For the past three years, Doggett has been a driving force behind the work the Memphis Education Fund in education policy and advocacy, making an indelible impact on students, parents, and communities across Tennessee. From securing an updated funding formula to amplifying community voices in the superintendent search, the organization says Doggett’s leadership has been nothing short of transformative.