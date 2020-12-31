VIDEO: 104-year-old Spanish Woman Recovers From COVID, Gets Standing Ovation 

MADRID, SPAIN — A 104-year-old woman became Spain’s latest centenarian to survive COVID-19 after doctors declared her fit after recovering from the coronavirus recently.

The elderly patient was identified as Elena and released from Madrid’s Hospital Universitario Gregorio Maranon. She was suffering from fever and fatigue symptoms when brought to the hospital.

Elena, who stays alone in Madrid, was greeted with a standing ovation from the hospital staff when she left the premises. She was the oldest patient to be treated at the hospital and the second oldest in Spain. Earlier, Maria Branyas — who is 113-years-old — had beaten the virus back in May.

“Thanks a lot. I wish you good health. Health is everything,” she was heard telling her doctors after being wheeled out of the hospital corridor.

The doctor said that she needed special treatment due to her age, but she never needed a ventilator. “Elena is a survivor, last year she got over influenza A, and this year she survived pneumonia caused by an infection due to COVID-19,” said Dr Alvaro Alejandre de Ona in a press statement.

“Elena is evidence that although patients are old, they can heal and that for us is a real satisfaction,” he said.

Elena is the last centenarian in a long list to survive the novel coronavirus which includes 104-year-old Ada Zanusso, 103-year-old Zhang Guangfen, 100-year-old Walter Reed, and 104-year-old Lilian Menendez.

The youngest centenarian, Walter Reed said that it was his positive outlook towards life that has helped him reach this far in life. “I have never smoked and I have tried to eat a healthy diet, doing the right things. But perhaps the most important thing is that I never get angry, I try to stay calm and have a good relationship with everyone,” he said.

