VIDEO: Amelia, The Bear, Pops Out Of Hole In Snow After Months Of Hibernation

AROSA, Switzerland — A female bear woke up from hibernation and emerged out of the snow after snoozing for the last few months.

Amelia, the bear, was filmed waking up at the Arosa Bear Sanctuary in the Swiss mountains after months of sleeping under snow cover. Visitors in the winter resort town of Arosa in the Swiss Canton were amazed to see Amelia come out of her winter hibernation.

The video shows Amelia popping out of her snow-covered winter cave and enjoying the spring sunshine.

Meimo, a male pal in the same sanctuary that woke up before, was also seen by visitors.