VIDEO: Are You Claw This Job Has Prospects? 

ZHOUKOU, China — A Chinese woman ended up with an odd job after visiting an amusement arcade with her brother and being asked to stand in for a robotic mannequin that was being repaired.

Huang Qingjie, 23, has now replaced her robotic rival and is paid just CNY 300 ($ 46) for her three-hour appearances inside the claw machine at videogame city in Zhoukou, a prefecture-level city in China’s eastern Henan province.

But she is also on her way to becoming a social media influencer with 356,000 followers, which will probably pay her far more after sharing images of herself inside the machine on the Chinese social network Douyin, also known as TikTok.

The young woman said that she was employed to sit inside the claw machine at the Video Game City amusement arcade and that she got the job offer by chance.