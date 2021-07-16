VIDEO: BLM Activist Arrested After Refusing To Leave Crime Scene

A Black Lives Matter protester was arrested on July 15 at the scene of an FBI agent-involved deadly shooting in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Clifton White was arrested “after entering an active scene where a federal officer had just been shot and refused to leave,” the Bernalilo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The body camera footage speaks for itself,” the sheriff’s office statement said, referring to the video recorded by deputies on the scene. “This is an individual that intentionally entered an active scene and interfered with the investigation, where the attempted murder of a Federal Officer had just occurred. White appears to be a police agitator who has violated parole numerous times and is back out on the streets yet again.”

The video shows deputies approaching White on foot at the scene marked by police tape and advising him he is at a crime scene and should move. At that point, White begins a tirade, swearing repeatedly at deputies, calling them pigs and ignoring their repeated requests for him to leave the crime scene. There is no physical contact between White and the deputies.

White’s wife, Selinda Guerrero, also took a video with her phone.

Clifton White insults deputies and refuses their repeated orders that he leave a crime scene in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 15. (Screenshot/@BCSONM/Zenger)

The deputy’s lapel video shows White and Guerrero walking in the direction of the cordoned crime scene before an officer explains they are in a crime scene.

The officer says: “That is as far as you need to go.”

White replies: “You don’t need to tell me nothing.”

White: “Are you reading me my rights? Am I under arrest or something?”

Deputy: “No … but this is a crime scene.”

White: “This is not a crime scene.”

Deputy: “This is a crime scene. This is a crime scene.”

Guerrero: “There’s no yellow tape there. We know a black man was murdered by police here today.”

Yellow tape can be seen in the video.

The encounter continues:

White: “My name is Clifton White. What’re you gonna do?”

Deputy: “OK … Clifton White.”

White: “Don’t f****** touch me.”

Deputy: “I’m not.”

White: “You already know. So, don’t give me no orders.”

Deputy: “I’m not. I’m trying to use my words. Let’s use our words.”

White: “You don’t need to talk to me. Stop talking to me.”

White was ultimately handcuffed and led to the authorities’ vehicle, which he entered while still shouting accusations at deputies.

White was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and booked him into jail but later released.

White and Guerrero said they believed the BLM activist was being targeted for organizing a protest in the city.

Deputies said White had hypertension and required medical therapy to calm down.

White recently spent several months behind bars for violating his parole last summer.

(Edited by Judith Isacoff and Fern Siegel)







The post VIDEO: BLM Activist Arrested After Refusing To Leave Crime Scene appeared first on Zenger News.