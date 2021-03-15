VIDEO: Burly Russian Men Play Sport With Mix Of Wrestling, Basketball And Rugby Called Regball

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia — A video of muscular men fighting it out against each other in a game of ‘Regball’ is fast catching the attention of viewers across the globe.

The footage of the 22nd Championship in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia was played from Feb. 26 – 28, 2021 which was widely viewed by the people.

“There are two teams of six players. A regball team can have up to 13 players, but no more than six players can be on the court, the rest are substitutes. The aim is to throw the ball into the opponent’s hoop,” said Kirillovykh Nikita Kvgenievich, a player in the regball team, the Russian Bears.