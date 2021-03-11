VIDEO: Colombia Releases Dozen Rehabilitated Animals To Mark Wildlife Day

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia, the second most biodiverse country in the world, set a new example of wildlife conservation to commemorate World Wildlife Day on March 3.

Holding nearly 10 percent of the global biodiversity within its territory, the South American nation released a dozen animals, including different species of birds such as tinguas, eagles, pigeons, and reptiles such as grass snakes after their rehabilitation in the La Conejera wetland in the national capital of Bogota.

“It is very important to remind Bogota’s citizens that all wildlife is better ‘free and at home’,” said Carolina Urrutia, secretary, ministry of environment. “As much as we free the animals, we have to invest a lot of resources and time to rehabilitate these animals for their return to nature.”