Nashville families are lining up for the blessing of free food boxes which have been distributed each Saturday since Sept. 26th.

The food distribution is made possible by the National Black Police Association- Nashville Chapter (NBPA) and Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell of Integrity Dental Care (IDC).

Food boxes will be distributed Saturday until the end of the year from 9 a.m. to noon at Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church.