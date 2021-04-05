VIDEO: Facing The Future: Brave Mom’s Fight For Surgery For Two Daughters Born Without Noses

ANTALYA, Turkey — A Turkish mother of two daughters is looking for help to treat her daughters born without a nose.

The two sisters – Amine Cetin, 13, and Erva, nine months old – live in the district of Serik in the southern Turkish city of Antalya with their family.

“The doctors told us that this is a very rare disease,” said the mother, Naile Kurtulus Cetin. “There are only 13 cases in the world, four of them in Turkey. I gave birth to Erva at a private hospital.”

Cetin said Erva’s condition drew a lot of attention.

“They did tests on her at the hospital and found there were two more cases in Turkey, but they do not know if they are still alive,” she said.