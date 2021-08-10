VIDEO: Hundreds Hold Vigil To Honor Female Police Officer Killed During Traffic Stop

Hundreds of police officers and members of the community honored slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French on Monday night on the city’s southwest side.

French, 29, was fatally shot on Saturday night, Aug. 7, during a traffic stop. Her partner, also a member of the Chicago Police Department’s Community Safety Team, was hospitalized in critical condition. The man, who was not named, was said to be “fighting for his life.”

“Tonight in the 6300 block of South Bell, 10th District & Community Safety Team officers organized a prayer service and balloon release in loving memory of fallen Officer Ella French. #NeverForget,” the Chicago Police Department posted on Twitter, with photos, on Monday night.

“We will continue on in your honor Officer French,” the department tweeted.

“Officer Ella French was murdered by cowards while conducting a traffic stop with her partners. We lost a sister in blue. Today, Ella’s family, friends, and fellow officers mourn and our hearts go out to them. What an incredible loss for this city, state, and the entire nation,” the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police — Chicago Lodge 7 tweeted on Monday night.

Officer Ella French, 29, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Aug. 7 in Chicago. (@Chicago_Police/Zenger)

Two brothers have been charged in French’s death.

Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, 21, is charged with first degree murder of a peace officer, attempted first degree murder of a peace officer (two counts), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice for his role in the alleged crime, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

A balloon release on Monday was part of the vigil in honor of fallen officer Ella French. (@Chicago_Police/Zenger)

Police allege that Emonte Morgan shot and killed French and shot her partner three times. Eric Morgan, police allege, drove the car that officers had pulled over because it had expired tags.

Both men were ordered held without bail on Tuesday.

A third individual, Jamal Danzy, 29, has been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office with federal firearm violations in connection with the incident, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

After French’s partner was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, dozens of uniformed police turned their back to Mayor Lori Lightfoot when she visited the hospital.

French, the mother of a 2-month-old daughter, is the first female police officer to die in Chicago in the line of duty since Irma Ruiz in 1988.

Ten people were shot and killed and 73 were injured in Chicago over last weekend, police said.

Edited by Judith Isacoff and Fern Siegel







The post VIDEO: Hundreds Hold Vigil To Honor Female Police Officer Killed During Traffic Stop appeared first on Zenger News.