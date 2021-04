Our city ain’t working for all of us. Teachers, nurses, civil servants, working moms and dads — we can’t buy a home here.

My faith has taught me that our fates are tied together.

I’m running for Congress because we deserve a representative who fights as hard as we do. #TN05 pic.twitter.com/wtzqcgYgTW

— Odessa Kelly (@OdessaKellyTN) April 5, 2021