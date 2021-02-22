VIDEO: Otter Joy: Carol And Ernie Enjoy Clams And Crabs For Lunch

BEDFORDSHIRE, UK — An adorable video of two Asian small-clawed otters taking a brief break from their playtime to enjoy their lunch has gone viral.

The pair is seen munching on saltwater fish, crayfish, and crabs. One otter is also seen using its claws to “hunt for food” in a simulated underwater environment, created to allow the otters to engage in natural activities they would do in the wild.

The two-year-old Carol and seven-year-old Ernie were introduced to their new home at the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire in July 2020 as part of a breeding program for the South Asian species, classified as ‘vulnerable’ in the wild.

“We carefully introduced Ernie and Carol to each other in their separate crates as soon as they arrived, and they clearly took an instant liking to each other,” said Graeme Williamson, Zoo spokesperson. “When we checked on them the following morning, we found them snoozing together, snuggled up in their den. They’ve been very happy together ever since. So hopefully, we’ll hear the pitter-patter of tiny paws very soon!”