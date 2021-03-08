VIDEO: Rhino Kneels: Rare Baby Black Rhino Stumbles On Her First Shaky Steps 

SYDNEY, Australia – The Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, Australia, celebrated the birth of a critically endangered black baby rhino on Feb. 24.

As the zookeepers reached the premises next morning, they were greeted with the little calf standing next to her mother Bakhita in a special area of the enclosure.

“This is the fourth calf for experienced mother Bakhita, who is the Zoo’s most successful Black Rhino breeding female and also the first female Black Rhino born here,” said Steve Hinks, Taronga Western Plains zoo director.

Both the mother and child are under observation of the keepers through CCTV cameras and are bonding very well.