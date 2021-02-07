VIDEO: Russian Tanks Show Their Blistering Firepower

MOSCOW OBLAST, Russia – A Russian tank division marked the 78th anniversary of its formation by holding war-game exercises in the snow.

The Russian Armed Forces had their Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District taking part in the field training in the western Russian region of Moscow Oblast over the weekend.

The tank division participated in the exercises with a tank, a motorized infantry, reconnaissance teams, and engineering units to celebrate the milestone.

Servicemen overcame obstacles on ‘Scout’s Trail’, which included over 15 obstructions consisting of concrete, wooden, metal, and stone barriers, at the training base.

The exercise was further complicated for the troops by planned explosions, gunshots, and smoke by a surprise mock enemy.T-80 tanks performed live firing on the move and from a static position, with the average target range being approximately 2,000 meters.