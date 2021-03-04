VIDEO: Teen Arrested For Killing Hero Cop During Foiled Mugging

CARTAGENA, Colombia – The police arrested a teenage boy suspected of gunning down a hero cop who tried to stop him and a fellow gang member from mugging a woman in the city of Cartagena in the Colombian department of Bolivar on Feb. 21.

The arrest comes a month after police officer Mario Andres Vallejo Pelaez, 38, was fatally shot while attempting to stop the two suspects from mugging a woman in the neighborhood of Guayabal in the city of Medellin.

Officer Vallejo was in the area with his partner when he witnessed the crime. The muggers fled the scene but were chased by the officers when one of the suspects fatally shot the brave cop three times.