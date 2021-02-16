VIDEO: Thor is a Marvel: Superheo Fan Recreates Iconic Movie Weapons 

HEFEI, China – A passionate Chinese fan has been re-creating Marvel Comics iconic superhero weapons with incredible accuracy and bringing them to life which has got him a dedicated fan following.

“During the shooting of the videos for more than a year, the guidance and support from my mother gave me a lot of confidence, and that is also my biggest motivation,” said Wang Fei, a 30-year-old animation major graduate from the city of Hefei, in the Chinese province of Anuhi.

Fei started recreating realistic weapons and props from anime and movies. Now, he has millions of followers online.

Now, more than a year since he started, Fei has gained the love of more than six million followers on the social media network Douyin, which is the Chinese equivalent of Tik Tok.