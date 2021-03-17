VIDEO: US Army Paratroopers Conduct Joint Live-Fire Exercise With Slovenian Armed Forces

POSTOJNA, Slovenia — U.S. Army Paratroopers, on March 15, conducted a thrilling live-fire exercise where they practiced rapid deployment, assembly of forces, team cohesion with weapon systems tactics, and many other procedures.

The entire exercise was conducted with all Covid-19 protocols in place. The U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 1st Division, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the Slovenian Armed Forces executed the Eagle Sokol exercise at the Pocek Range in the Slovenian town of Postojna.

“The 173rd Airborne Brigade (Sky Soldiers) is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapid forces to the United States, European, Africa, and Central Commands areas of responsibilities,” said the 173rd Airborne Brigade in a statement.