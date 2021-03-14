Related Articles
Black Journalism Matters: Tennessee Tribune 30th Anniversary Campaign
December 11, 2020 Article Submitted Video Comments Off on Black Journalism Matters: Tennessee Tribune 30th Anniversary Campaign
Meet Amanda Gorman: 22-year-old Inauguration Poet
January 20, 2021 Article Submitted Art, Featured Comments Off on Meet Amanda Gorman: 22-year-old Inauguration Poet
Washington, D.C.–Amanda Gorman was chosen to read one of her poems at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. At the age of 22, the Los Angeles-born writer and performer is the youngest poet to perform at a […]
Sen. Gilmore and Local Black Leaders Encourage Minorities to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
January 30, 2021 Tribune Staff Featured, Local Comments Off on Sen. Gilmore and Local Black Leaders Encourage Minorities to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Sen. Brenda Gilmore, a longtime North Nashville lawmaker, recently got her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine— and she is encouraging every Tennessean, especially disproportionately affected black and brown citizens, to make an […]