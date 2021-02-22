Virtual 1-Day Summit Honors Black History by Equipping Black Leaders & Allies to Advance Black Professionals

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–For leaders who have committed to increasing Black representation in leadership within their organization, Advancing Black Professionals Summit is the place to be on Friday, February 26, 2021. Career Thrivers, a leadership development firm in Nashville, is getting creative about how to celebrate Black History, equip organizations to be more inclusive, and prepare black professionals for career and business success amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having diversity isn’t enough. It’s time to advance Black professionals to lead today and tomorrow,” says Brittany Cole, CEO of Career Thrivers and Summit Host. “Diversity is a fact, inclusion is an act, and equity is in the stats. We want to educate leaders on strategies to prioritize racial equity in your DEI strategy as well as equip Black professionals with the resources to leverage career advancement opportunities.”

Join Brittany Cole of Career Thrivers, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation, the Urban League of Middle TN and the Nashville Black Chamber as we honor the legacy of Black History while also advancing Black professionals to lead today and tomorrow!

Advancing Black Professionals 1-Day Summit features speakers who are expert Black business and community leaders to include:

· Decosta Jenkins, President and CEO of Nashville Electric Service (NES)

· Gina Miller, SVP & General Manager of Entertainment One

· Ashley Bond, DEI Lead of Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation

· Joshua Mundy, CEO of Pivot Tech School

· Davida Sharpe, Retired Leadership Development & Learning Executive

· Karen Williams, CEO of Mintech Agency

· Isaac Addae, CDO of Pivot Tech School

· Andrea G. Tatum, DEI Leader of Catalyst Inc.

· Dr. Lakisha Simmons, Investment Coach & Professor

· Danielle McGee, Founder & CEO of Black Business Boom

and more!

Sessions will include:

Prioritizing Racial Equity in Your DEI Strategy

Equipping Your ERG to Thrive

DEI is Everybody’s Job

How to Nail the Interview

Must Haves of the $100k Resume

Tools to Build a Powerhouse Personal Brand to Advance Your Career

How to Manage Conflict with Your Leader

plus more!!