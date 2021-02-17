Virtual HBCU College Fair to be Held Feb. 27th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Rolling Out presents RIDE CON: Best of a Generation, a virtual summit celebrating the social, cultural, and economic impact of Black creativity. From the centuries-long fight for an equitable existence in America to the style, music, food, and films that emerge from our communities: Black culture has been adopted by the world, and Black Creatives are integral to the evolution of global culture.

A free virtual HBCU College Fair will be held as part of the summit.

Register using the link below.

https://hopin.com/events/ride-conference-best-of-a-generation?code=bBQCrSbPzuT6XrDYjvm4AyKbt