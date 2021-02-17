Virtual HBCU College Fair to be Held Feb. 27th

February 16, 2021 Article Submitted Education Comments Off on Virtual HBCU College Fair to be Held Feb. 27th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) Rolling Out presents RIDE CON: Best of a Generation, a virtual summit celebrating the social, cultural, and economic impact of Black creativity. From the centuries-long fight for an equitable existence in America to the style, music, food, and films that emerge from our communities: Black culture has been adopted by the world, and Black Creatives are integral to the evolution of global culture.

A free virtual HBCU College Fair will be held as part of the summit.

Register using the link below.

https://hopin.com/events/ride-conference-best-of-a-generation?code=bBQCrSbPzuT6XrDYjvm4AyKbt

 

Related Articles