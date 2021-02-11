WBEC South Hires Procurement Leader Tiffany Carter as Program Director

NEW ORLEANS, MO — The Women’s Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South), a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), announces that it has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency to operate a MBDA Enterprising Women of Color Business Center. The grant will be used to establish cutting-edge training, access to capital assistance, networking and procurement opportunities for minority women-owned business enterprises.

Procurement and small business contracting expert, Tiffany Carter, has been hired as the Director for the Enterprising Women of Color Business Center. Most recently, Tiffany served as Director of Procurement at the Port of New Orleans and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad procurement and small business contracting. She has more than 20 years of experience across industries and her efforts secured more than $35 million in small business spend in various industries. Tiffany’s small business engagement efforts include work with the National Urban League, Louisiana Department of Transportation, United Way of Southeastern Louisiana and the Regional Transit Authority.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tiffany to our team,” said WBEC South CEO Phala Mire. “She brings a wealth of experience that will power our efforts to connect with minority women entrepreneurs starting or successfully running their business, and introduce them to business development resources including the WBEC South network that provides certification, corporate contracting and business opportunities.”