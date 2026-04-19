Why your vote matters more than ever in Nashville

There are moments in the life of a city when silence becomes dangerous. This is one of those moments.

An election is before us—not somewhere far away, not on a national stage—but right here in Nashville.

Local elections shape your daily life more than any other.

Who fixes your streets? Who influences your schools? Who manages your courts and neighborhoods?

Right here. Locally.

When you don’t vote, you don’t just lose your voice—you give your power away.

Local elections are often decided by a small number of people. Sometimes just one vote. Think about that—one vote.

Early voting is open April 15–30. That means you can choose your time and make your voice heard.

This is about accountability, representation, and the direction of our city. Nashville is growing, changing, and full of opportunity—but also challenges.

And those challenges require leadership. Leadership chosen by voters.

You may not control everything—but you control whether you show up.

Mark the dates: Early Voting: April 15–30, Election Day: May 5. Show up early. Show up informed. Show up.

Rev. Dr. Howard E. Jones, Jr. is the Senior Pastor of Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church in Nashville, TN, an educator for over 27 years, a community leader, and a passionate advocate for justice, equity, and democracy.