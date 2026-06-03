TSU Head Coaches Submit Letter of No Confidence in Athletic Director Michael Allen

NASHVILLE — Head coaches at Tennessee State University have submitted a vote of no confidence in Athletic Director Dr. Mikki Allen, citing concerns about the athletics department’s direction, leadership, communication and operational management.

In a May 28 letter addressed to President Dwayne Tucker and the Tennessee State University Board of Trustees, the coaches said the action was not taken lightly and was driven by concerns about the development, safety and success of student-athletes.

“As Head Coaches entrusted with the development, safety, and success of our student-athletes, we believe it is our responsibility to express serious concerns regarding the current direction, leadership, communication, and operational management of the Athletics Department,” the letter states.

The coaches wrote that while they acknowledge and appreciate Allen’s years of service to the university, the department has experienced “a continued decline in trust, morale, transparency, and collaborative leadership under the current administration.”

According to the letter, those concerns have impacted not only departmental culture, but also the overall experience and support provided to student-athletes, coaches and staff.

The coaches said many programs have experienced ongoing challenges related to inconsistent communication and a lack of operational transparency, uneven allocation of resources and support among programs, and a lack of clear departmental vision, structure and accountability.

The letter also cites delayed decision-making affecting staffing, budgeting and program operations, declining morale and trust within the athletics department, concerns regarding equity and consistency across programs, and insufficient collaboration between administration and coaching staffs on decisions affecting student-athlete welfare and competitive success.

“Collectively, these issues have created an environment that many within the department no longer believe supports sustainable growth, competitive excellence, or the overall mission of Tennessee State University Athletics,” the coaches wrote.

The coaches said their concerns extend beyond individual programs or isolated frustrations.

“We believe the department is currently operating without the level of cohesion, strategic leadership, and institutional alignment necessary to move Tennessee State Athletics forward in a positive and unified manner,” the letter states.

The letter requests that the university undertake an immediate and independent review of the athletics department’s leadership, operational structure, communication practices and overall culture.

The coaches also called for the appointment of an interim athletic director while the university conducts a national search for new leadership.

According to the letter, an interim appointment would provide stability and accountability while the university seeks leadership capable of restoring trust, strengthening departmental culture and establishing a clear strategic vision for the future of Tennessee State Athletics.

The coaches concluded by reaffirming their commitment to Tennessee State University and the continued growth and well-being of student-athletes, stating that they believe meaningful change and review are necessary at this time.

Editor’s note: The letter refers to the athletic director as “Dr. Michael Allen.” Tennessee State University and other public sources identify him as Dr. Mikki Allen.