Wildfire Horror: 25 Soldiers Burned To Death Fighting Mountain Inferno

TIZI OUZOU, Algeria — At least 25 Algerian soldiers were killed on Aug. 10, 2021, as they attempted to extinguish the wildfires raging in the northeastern provinces of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, the Algerian Defense Ministry said.

Wildfires erupted simultaneously on Aug. 9 overnight across 14 Algerian provinces, killing over 40 and injuring dozens of others, the ministry said in a statement, which described the fires as caused by a “criminal act.”

Troops and firefighters worked together to save some 110 families threatened by the blazes, it said.

Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud also described the fires as a “criminal act,” demanding competent authorities start an investigation to determine the causes and bring the “criminals” to justice.

“Only criminal hands can be behind the simultaneous outbreak of about 50 fires across several localities,” he said.

“Thirty fires at the same time in the same region can’t be by chance,” Beldjoud said on national television.