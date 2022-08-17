FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
The Tribune has had trouble getting a copy of the charges. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said they did not have a copy of the indictment; the Williamson County Criminal Court Clerk had no record of it and suggested calling the Sheriff’s Department. Neither District Attorney Kim Helper nor ADA Mary Katharine Evins were in their offices Friday afternoon; they did not return messages.
The criminal court clerk’s office still had no record of the arrest or indictment Monday morning, August 15.
Doubling-down on Reguli’s conviction with an aggravated perjury charge certainly adds to her legal problems but it also brings more attention to a case that has brought sharp criticism of Williamson County judges and the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) from dozens of Tribune readers. (see https://tntribune.com/whispering-judge-sentences-reguli-for-custodial-interference/)
On July 22, Governor Bill Lee Governor announced the departure of DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichol’s and the appointment of Margie Quin who will take over September 1.
Former Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercy resigned May 31 amid widespread complaints of her handling of the pandemic and the firing of the state’s leading infectious disease expert last year.
“Recently, he’s begun using the election as an excuse to get rid of certain department heads, rather than to lead effectively,” Dr. Jason Martin told the Tribune. Martin is the Democratic Party candidate running for Governor against Lee.
He said that the Governor’s job is to lead an administration that best serves the lives and livelihoods of Tennesseans and that includes appointing cabinet members and department heads.
“My administration will choose people over politics and my appointments will reflect that,” Martin said.
Politics in the Courtroom
Secret communications between judges and prosecutors, called ex parte, are illegal. Reguli has accused DCS of wrongfully taking children from their families via ex parte removal orders when parents and their attorneys are not properly notified. Reguli said that is what happened in her case.
During the sentencing hearing DCS attorney Tracy Hetzel told Judge Bill Acree that DCS frequently uses ex parte orders to take children into state custody. Family advocates like Reguli say that common practice violates due process guarantees of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Reguli was convicted of custodial interference in April. Her 30-day jail sentence and two years’ probation was stayed by Judge Acree while she appeals that case.
The new charge of aggravated perjury is a Class D felony. It carries possible sentences of 2 to 12 years in prison and fines up to $5,000. Examples of Class D felonies are extortion, reckless homicide, and unlawful surveillance.
According to the clerk’s office, indictments are filed on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays and that did not happen with Reguli’s indictment last Friday. The criminal court clerk’s office released a copy of the two-page indictment just before noon Monday, August 15.
DA Helper could have intentionally kept the indictment under wraps or it may have been a clerical error. However, the sheriff’s office wasted no time releasing Reguli’s mug shot last Friday.
The indictment accused Reguli of lying about a payment she said she made to CASA for $3,145.50. CASA is a non-profit organization that trains volunteers and advocates for children in courtrooms.
Reguli said that the payment was a fine imposed by Judge Joseph Woodruff in 2014. She said that Woodruff instigated the new charge.
“This CASA is a pet project of Judge Woodruff. He is a neighbor to Marianne Schroer who was the executive director of CASA for years.
A CASA worker emailed confidential Juvenile Court records to a teacher which is criminal contempt and I brought criminal contempt against her. I subpoenaed her records and she redacted a bunch of them. This was right when Judge Woodard got on the bench. And then as soon as he got on the bench, he sanctioned me for doing those things,” Reguli said.
Williamson County Casa Executive Director Emily Layton declined to comment.
Thank you again, Tennessee Tribune for this coverage of Connie Reguli. This article will be used to send around the world as the other articles were.
The thousands of us that know Connie Reguli, have great respect for her. She is an intelligent, strong, beautiful woman who is and has been for many years, helping children stay together with family.
In other words, she helps keep children out of the evil hands of DCS and Family Court, and their goal of using children for profit.
Connie has thousands of FB followers. I am one of them and I have certainly learned a lot about the wrongdoings of the child protection service and family court. Because of her, many of us Will be bringing our children home!
If secret communications between judges and prosecutors, called Ex Parte, are illegal, why was Woodruff who recused himself, sitting in plain view of Acree during Connies’ trial?
Jason Martin I hope Tennesseans hold you to your words.
One thing is for sure, Tennesseans should certainly be ashamed of all of the members of DCS and all of the members of the family court, particularly in Williamson County! They should demand an investigation into these entities.
People who create situations such as this, are usually hiding from their ugly decisions!
Needs investigated by a group of non legal type citizens. We have a very sad justice system.
Thank you to the Tennessee Tribune for covering Connie Reguli’s horrible ordeal where the judiciary is trying to send a clear and direct message to Connie and any attorney that dares call into question the shenanigans of the court system and expose them for what they are.
As a fellow advocate for judicial accountability , I have known Ms Reguli for years and she has done phenomenal work in showing how Title IV money is stolen from our senior citizens, under the disguise of “the best interest of the child”
Her noble efforts have placed a target upon her back, simply because those in power do not want that money train to stop
Joe Sorge did an excellent job of exposing what Ms. Reguli fights against in his Documentary, “Divorce Court” I highly recommend it.
Ms. Reguli has an untarnished reputation prior to her illuminating the systematic and systemic failures of CPS and cronyism.
Shining the light on such failures of the system is needed , if the state , the politicians, judges or common ordinary folks truly and honestly want to say, “the best interest of the children”
This is a National crisis and Connie Reguli is one of the best in helping to stop the abusive over reach of the judicial process .
Again I thank the Tennessee Tribune for their coverage on Ms Reguli.
Leave a comment