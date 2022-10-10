WASHINGTON, D.C. – The #WinWithBlackWomen collective for the first time welcomed a plurality of their brothers running for office and activating their neighbors ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The group – which included DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes, Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore, Rev. Al Sharpton, Derrick Johnson and Terrance Woodbury – spoke to the engagement and excitement of Black men this election cycle as well as their commitment to the elevation of Black women running for office.

“This historic gathering speaks to the power of Black women and men, especially when it comes to our impact on elections,” said Jotaka Eaddy, social impact strategist and founder of #WinWithBlackWomen. “Reproductive, voting, and civil rights are on the ballot, all of which will have the greatest impact on Black Americans. Together we are committed to galvanizing the collective momentum built over the last two years to impact this election and most importantly bring impact to the communities in which we live and serve.”

“The time is now more important than ever for Black men and women to stand together and ensure our collective voices are heard,” said Steve Benjamin, the former Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina and a convener of the gathering. “We brought together candidates and amazing leaders with some of the most powerful Black women in the nation, who lead in their respective fields, to become energized for what is ahead. In just a few weeks, the nation will see our strength, leadership, and impact when the future of our nation is at stake.”

This group also featured Arkansas Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Jones; and House Candidates Don Davis (NC), Jevin Hodge (AZ), Tim Alexander (NJ) and Kermit Jones (CA).Candidates spoke in brief panels on why they decided to run for Senate, the House of Representatives, or Governor – specifically about how they can address the needs of Black women. They and community leaders also touched upon the engagement of Black male voters, despite pundits questioning the extent of their participation this fall. They equally affirmed their commitment to empowering Black women running for office, including Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams; Iowa Gubernatorial Candidate Dierdre DeJear; Senate Candidates Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) and Cheri Beasley, the former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court; and Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), among other notable Black women on the ballot.

This also included a panel discussion lead by strategist Donna Brazile, Voting rights advocate Latosha Brown and Cliff Albright, communications expert Rachel Noerdlinger, Derrick Johnson of the NAACP, pollster Terrance Woodbury, Mayor Benjamin, strategist Holli Holliday, and Vincent Evans of the Congressional Black Caucus. NOTE: These individuals all appear and participate in a personal capacity, not in affiliation with the organizations they serve or lead.

Since forming as a collective of intergenerational, intersectional Black women, such a significant group of Black men had ever joined their meeting. This underscored the significance of the challenges facing Black Americans, especially as the Supreme Court considers several voting rights, environmental, and civil rights cases.

About #WinWithBlackWomen:

#WinWithBlackWomen is an intergenerational, intersectional collective of Black women leaders from various backgrounds in public and private sectors committed to advancing and uplifting Black women, our families, and communities. The collective formed in 2020 through its inaugural open letter speaking out against racism and sexism in the 2020 election cycle. WWBW, through its efforts, helped significantly impact the historic election, which elected the nation’s first Black woman Vice President, the confirmation of several Black women in the Biden-Harris Administration, the successful confirmation of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, and the fight to bring Brittney Griner home. The collective continues to play a key role in significant moments impacting Black women across sports, culture, entertainment, tech, and politics.

For More Information, visit: www.winwithblackwomen.org