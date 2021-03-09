Women of Color Describe Health Care, Science Jobs in March 8 Videoconference

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Women on the front lines of health care and science will share their much-needed expertise in a videoconference as part of MTSU’s National Women’s History Month celebration.

“MTSU Women of Color in Health Care: Women STEM Professionals in the Workforce After Graduation” is slated for 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 8, at https://mtsu.zoom.us/s/ 89586019959

This event brings MTSU students, graduates and professionals in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, fields together to share stories about their career paths.

“I am delighted that these women are giving back to the community by sharing their stories,” said Judith Iriarte-Gross, a professor of chemistry and director of MTSU’s Women in STEM Center. “Role models DO matter.”

Panelists include:

Amber Dorsey, committee member for the medical care section and the maternal and child health section of the American Public Health Association. She is pursuing a doctoral degree focusing on the intersectional approach to understanding the experiences of African American women as it relates to health literacy and maternal health outcomes;

Betsy Akpotu, a junior majoring in biotechnology and genetics and veteran of study-abroad research into polymerase chain reaction, a method used to make copies of DNA samples, in Scotland and vermicompost, the use of worms to decompose waste, in India;

Dr. Dani Terrell, physician in her third year of neurosurgical residency at Louisiana State University-Shreveport;

Creea Shannon, family champion for the B.R.I.D.G.E. to Success program at the Center for Health Policy at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee;

Dr. Arielle Ross, a practicing pharmacist who is active in the National Pharmaceutical Association, an organization focused on closing health disparities in ethnic minorities;

TaRisha Lake, a consultant senior microbiologist with ALKU, a specialized consultancy firm based in Andover, Massachusetts, where she is responsible for lead revisions of existing assays and identifying opportunities for new assay development.

This event is sponsored by the MTSU National Women’s History Month Committee, the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, the Tennessee Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation, and Housing and Residence Life Living Learning Communities at MTSU.